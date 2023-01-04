Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Down 4.2%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.32. 8,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,856,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Company Profile

In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

See Also

