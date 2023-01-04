ML & R Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. 921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $65.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.