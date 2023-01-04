ML & R Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,743 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 933,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,027. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

