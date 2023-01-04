ML & R Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25,632 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 1,594,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,516. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36.

