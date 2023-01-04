ML & R Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 270,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,286,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

