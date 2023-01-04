ML & R Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 356.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,162. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

