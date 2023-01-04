Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,400 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 540,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MFG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 1,631,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,615. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

