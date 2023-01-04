Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 216,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,101,035 shares.The stock last traded at $7.11 and had previously closed at $6.81.

MUFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

