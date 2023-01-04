Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.08 and last traded at $40.09. 935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

