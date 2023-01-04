Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Midas has traded up 4,754.3% against the dollar. Midas has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $7,132.52 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.37940746 USD and is up 42.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,876.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.