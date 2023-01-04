Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 210,103 shares.The stock last traded at $37.31 and had previously closed at $37.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.65 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 810.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 315,350 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $7,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $4,181,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.