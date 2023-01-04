Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,800 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Mesoblast Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MESO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,373. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mesoblast

Several research analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

