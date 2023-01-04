Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,139 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Celsius makes up 1.7% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

