Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $273.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.00 million. Analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

