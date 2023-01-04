Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

