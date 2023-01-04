MELD (MELD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.25 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. MELD has a total market capitalization of $55.38 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MELD has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,877,278,750 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01885518 USD and is up 15.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,322,741.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

