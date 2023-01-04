Mdex (MDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $67.82 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $67.82 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can now be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,864,444 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

