McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.16

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.16 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 48398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.40.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$437.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.