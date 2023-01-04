McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. 687,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,063,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,001 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 301,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 48.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 342,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

