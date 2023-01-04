McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

