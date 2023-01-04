Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MAXN opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $275.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.75 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.67% and a negative return on equity of 116.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.