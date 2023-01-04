Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Increased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Mattel were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Mattel by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $26.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

