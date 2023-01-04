Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Update

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Matson stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $62.32. 3,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,438. Matson has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 28.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Matson will post 28.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $523,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $830,845. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 300.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.