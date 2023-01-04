Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Match Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,009,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,001. Match Group has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group



Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

