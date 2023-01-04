Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.