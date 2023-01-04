Martin Westhead Sells 2,044 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at $779,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,079. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.79 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTGR. StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after buying an additional 122,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 79.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 258.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.