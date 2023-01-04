Martin & Co. Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 149.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $295.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.27 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

