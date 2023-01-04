Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $9.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 632,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,530,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

