Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.6 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $143.73 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

