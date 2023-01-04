Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.66 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $152.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

