Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

