Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock comprises about 1.1% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,333,000 after acquiring an additional 170,809 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,409,000 after purchasing an additional 823,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

