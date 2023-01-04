Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,498 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.10% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.