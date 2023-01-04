Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 1,729 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

