Martin & Co. Inc. TN Acquires 1,066 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.4% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after buying an additional 116,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,193,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

