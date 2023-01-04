Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Lifted by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

