Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 23.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.33.

NYSE:MKL traded up $15.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,336.99. 244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,273.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,234.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

