Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 30th total of 103,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,321.97 on Wednesday. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,273.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1,234.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel will post 65.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Markel by 62.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Markel by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 13.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

