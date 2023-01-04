Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 4.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $23,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

