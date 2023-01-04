Maker (MKR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.08 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Maker has a market capitalization of $493.27 million and approximately $19.08 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $504.55 or 0.03025363 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

