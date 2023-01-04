MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MMD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,787. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

