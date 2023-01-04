MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
MMD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,787. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
