Maiar DEX Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $55.27 million and $40,274.59 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00038885 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005941 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00019460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00234033 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001776 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $50,793.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.