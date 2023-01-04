Mad River Investors Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mad River Investors lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 0.3% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in eBay were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

