Mad River Investors Acquires 2,100 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Civeo accounts for about 6.3% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mad River Investors owned about 2.51% of Civeo worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,767,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 221.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $335,627.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at $957,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares in the company, valued at $411,487.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $335,627.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CVEO opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.64.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

