Macy’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 54,732 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average daily volume of 31,757 call options.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Macy’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 386,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

