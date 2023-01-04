LTC Properties, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 126.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

LTC stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.92.

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

