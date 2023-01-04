LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,017,000 after buying an additional 329,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $217.21 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

