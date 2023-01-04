LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

LPL Financial stock opened at $217.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

