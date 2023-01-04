Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 299,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.20.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $224.69. 3,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.32. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $326.82.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.