Lisk Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.32 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00004265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $100.90 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00026715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004526 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004976 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001000 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

